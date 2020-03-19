TurtleNetwork (TN) Market Capitalization Tops $357,755.77

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $357,755.77 and $47,626.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

