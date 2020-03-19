Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

TRWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

TRWH opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $393.68 million and a P/E ratio of 5.25. Twin River Worldwide has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.45 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Twin River Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRWH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 39.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 17.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

