Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.45. 285,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,167. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.