U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Research analysts at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Auto Parts Network’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

U.S. Auto Parts Network stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 177,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,404. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.65). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 103.94% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $53,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,433 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.