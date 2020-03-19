U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 15,983,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,347,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

