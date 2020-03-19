U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $125,664,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,179,000 after buying an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,363,000 after buying an additional 1,277,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.45. 8,453,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,651,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

