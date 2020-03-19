Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Citigroup

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 129.42% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra raised Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $5,494,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

