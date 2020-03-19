Ubiq Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Ubiq has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $1,463.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.