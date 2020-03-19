UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 70,610 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,092,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Global Payments worth $564,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Global Payments by 51.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,100,000 after buying an additional 55,616 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

NYSE:GPN traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,782. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $116.24 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.94 and a 200-day moving average of $178.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

