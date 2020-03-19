UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Alphabet worth $1,427,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,581.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $18.49 on Thursday, hitting $1,115.29. 3,648,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,934. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,386.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,323.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.