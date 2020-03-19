UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,393,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,913 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.27% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $712,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.03. 4,356,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,669. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.79 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

