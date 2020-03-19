UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 261,315 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,749,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,315 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Automatic Data Processing worth $639,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,232,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,423,000 after purchasing an additional 501,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,251,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,381,000 after purchasing an additional 344,338 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,698 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.37. 4,022,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,462. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.23 and its 200-day moving average is $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

