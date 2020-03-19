UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,200,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,237,937 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,979,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.30. 32,160,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,205,629. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.39. The company has a market capitalization of $288.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

