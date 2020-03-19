UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,903,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 225,080 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Nike worth $699,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 110.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $307,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,251 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 999.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 986,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 896,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HSBC lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.10.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,175,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,788,188. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

