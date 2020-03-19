UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,550 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of Home Depot worth $1,226,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.19.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $5.50 on Thursday, reaching $161.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,493,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.17. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $189.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

