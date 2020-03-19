UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,623,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,022 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Cisco Systems worth $893,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 743,907 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,280,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,788,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.