UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,684,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $567,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,382,000 after acquiring an additional 791,754 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,177,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,832,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,689,000. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,186.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 392,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 361,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.55. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $78.68 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.25.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

