UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.61 Billion Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,893,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733,417 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,610,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,427,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.49. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.09 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.21.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.