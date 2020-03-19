UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1 Billion Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,604,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 885,697 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of AT&T worth $1,000,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 60,777,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,773,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $224.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.