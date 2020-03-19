UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.33 Billion Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,365,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,853 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of Facebook worth $2,332,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.95.

Facebook stock traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,797,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,054,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day moving average of $196.35. The stock has a market cap of $436.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

