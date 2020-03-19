UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $472.56 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,579,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,537 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of Mondelez International worth $472,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

MDLZ traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,194,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

