UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $812.37 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,734,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 172,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Pfizer worth $812,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 56,691,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,784,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

