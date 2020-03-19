UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $852.81 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,818,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 651,067 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.56% of Abbott Laboratories worth $852,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.50. 14,474,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,294,664. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

