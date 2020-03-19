UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $878.33 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,868,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014,944 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of The Coca-Cola worth $878,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.35.

KO stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.83. 41,945,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,173,426. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $202.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.