UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,281,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,022 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,066,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 188,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 491,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after purchasing an additional 477,203 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 73,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,374,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,354,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

