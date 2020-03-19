UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,602,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,499 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,546,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $6,182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,274,000 after buying an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.05. 18,472,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,567,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $360.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average of $138.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.