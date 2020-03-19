UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,725,977 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Walmart worth $831,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Walmart by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Walmart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 71,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 44,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.45. 19,026,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $338.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.42. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.