UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,764 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of NextEra Energy worth $819,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $3.54 on Thursday, reaching $207.10. 4,360,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.51. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.27.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.