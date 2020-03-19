UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 759,289 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of TJX Companies worth $636,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,241,000 after purchasing an additional 940,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.65. 22,566,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,355. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.22.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

