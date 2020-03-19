UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 132,265 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,853,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 132,265 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Visa worth $2,039,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.25. 19,356,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,843,297. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $139.80 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.79 and a 200-day moving average of $185.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.04.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

