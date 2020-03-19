UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 42,960,302 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200,568 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 42,960,302 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.14% of NXP Semiconductors worth $407,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,701,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $1,582,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $11.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,105,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,405. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

