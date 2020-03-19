UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 58,585 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 58,585 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Netflix worth $465,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $16.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.03. 10,607,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,917,161. The stock has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

