UBS Group AG Acquires 16,042 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.20% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $120,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 967,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,525,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,485 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.17 and a 200 day moving average of $181.27. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

