UBS Group AG Acquires 216,568 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,568 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.95% of WP Carey worth $131,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WP Carey news, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE WPC traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.83. 3,348,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.50.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.00%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

