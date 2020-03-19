UBS Group AG Acquires 639,794 Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,612,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 10.64% of istar worth $95,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of istar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of istar by 51.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 388,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of istar by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 91,164 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of istar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of istar by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 96,099 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get istar alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on STAR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on istar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of STAR traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. istar Inc has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $128.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. istar had a net margin of 67.57% and a return on equity of 26.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.72%.

istar Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.