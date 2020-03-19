UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 55,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.55% of Kansas City Southern worth $81,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $190.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Shares of KSU traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.42. 1,138,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,415. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.10. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.