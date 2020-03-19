UBS Group AG Buys 14,110 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.97% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $85,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.37. 1,653,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.29.

