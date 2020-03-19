UBS Group AG Buys 32,785 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,785 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $76,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of XMLV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. 1,747,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

