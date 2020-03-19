UBS Group AG Buys 90,090 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,090 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Equinix worth $115,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $742.00 to $680.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $22.14 on Thursday, hitting $550.00. The stock had a trading volume of 985,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,742. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $440.72 and a twelve month high of $657.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $612.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,143,610. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

