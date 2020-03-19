UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $114,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.12. 9,132,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,418. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.80 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24.

