UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,728,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.38% of KeyCorp worth $75,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 91,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 13,964,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,025,735. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

