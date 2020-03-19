UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241,113 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Progressive worth $87,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 214,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 118,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 8,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.04. 6,029,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,712. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

