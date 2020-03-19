UBS Group AG Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.72% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $81,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,443 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,514,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,721,000 after acquiring an additional 410,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,413,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.