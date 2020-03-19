UBS Group AG Has $105.75 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.45% of iShares MBS ETF worth $105,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,711,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,224. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average is $108.34.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

