UBS Group AG Has $140.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,194,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,388 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.83% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $140,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.74. 5,921,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,694. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

