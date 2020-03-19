UBS Group AG Has $82.33 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,053 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 4.59% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $82,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMH traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,146,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,176. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $152.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.46.

