UBS Group AG Has $87.28 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 782,122 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.32% of The Carlyle Group worth $87,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after buying an additional 616,306 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,589,000 after buying an additional 123,039 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after buying an additional 681,907 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 470,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after acquiring an additional 62,150 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.94.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. 5,395,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,433,753.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 722,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347 in the last quarter.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

