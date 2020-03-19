UBS Group AG Has $88.58 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,512 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 6.44% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $88,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

FMB traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,498. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.70 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

