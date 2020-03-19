UBS Group AG Has $94.49 Million Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,327 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Allstate worth $94,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,478,000 after acquiring an additional 269,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,848,000 after acquiring an additional 117,284 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $110.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

