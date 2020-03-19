UBS Group AG Has $98.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.52% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $98,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 65,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 486,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,957. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $88.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.